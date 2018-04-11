Cricket: Zimbabwe to host Australia, Pakistan in T20 tri-series

ZIMBABWE is set begin a recovery process following its heartbreaking failure to qualify for the ICC 2019 World Cup with a Twenty20 (T20) international triangular series at home to giants Australia and Pakistan in June and July.

BY GARISH PHIRI

After the WC qualifier disappointment which left Zimbabwe cricket in turmoil, there were genuine fears that the country will not be able to attract top teams for tours.

The triangular series which marks the beginning of preparations for the T20 World Cup, will be held from June 28 to the July 8 in Harare and Bulawayo.

Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) head of cricket affairs Givemore Makoni said, “We have a Triangular scheduled for June-July where Pakistan and Australia will be touring Zimbabwe for 7 T20s. Before this tournament we would like to have a tour in May, and we have written to several associations, which will run in tandem with domestic cricket. This will help us prepare for the triangular series”, he said.

Makoni also spoke about the resumption of domestic cricket which been delayed by WC qualifiers the country recently hosted.

“As you know we had World Cup Qualifiers that ended on March 25, we are now resuming the domestic fixtures for the last bit of the season and the international cricket that we are expecting. The Logan Cup will start on the 19th of April and will end on the 15th of May 2019, this is where we will end our season,” he said.

According to Makoni, the women national team will also host a tournament that will consist of three southern countries which will help them prepare for the WC qualifiers,

“For the Zimbabwe women T20 challenge, we have got three nations coming to Zimbabwe form April 28 to May 4. We have Tanzania Namibia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

“The few games that we played our women did very well. We want to make sure they play as much cricket as possible so that they will be prepared for any major or international game. Soon will be looking for our women’s team to play in the World Cup qualifiers, this tournament is to ensure that they have game time,” he said.

Makoni also revealed ZC’s plans for the next academy session.

