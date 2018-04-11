Double delight for Takura

AFTER disbanding the group Soul Afrika in 2016 to pursue solo projects, talented and award winning hip-hop artiste Takura has not looked back.

Born 29 years ago in Masvingo, Takura has proved his prowess through the release of some chart toppers like Zino Irema and MaObama that has moulded him into a household name in showbiz.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Takura will this Friday have a double celebration as he launches his debut 18-track album titled Someone Has to Do It at Club 1+1 in Harare after releasing a string of singles and EPs.

He will also launch a clothing line during the same event.

Takura told NewsDay Life & Style that April 13 will remain a special day in his career as the album and the clothing line mark the beginning of a new journey.

“I did not expect that my career would develop to the level it is now in such a short space of time. This is a result of hard work and determination. I am happy to be enjoying a wave of such success,” he said.

“The launch of this album as well as the clothing line means a lot to me. It is like a wedding day to me, this is how meaningful the day is to me so I urge all my fans to come and celebrate with me on such a special day.”

Takura said the two-in-one event will be graced by an array of artistes among them rapper Stunner, Junior Brown, Iron King and wheel spinner DJ Tawaz.

He also acknowledged his management team for working tirelessly to build and grow his brand.