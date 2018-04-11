Zanu PF looted $70m diamonds for 2013 election: Moyo

FORMER Higher Education minister and ex-Zanu PF spin-doctor, Jonathan Moyo claims the ruling party looted over $70 million diamond revenue from Chiadzwa and commandeered other State resources to oil its campaign machinery ahead of the 2013 elections.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

The self-exiled Moyo also claimed, on Twitter, that most of the money was used to source party regalia from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and China.

Moyo’s disclosures came as Parliament is probing top government officials over the missing diamond revenue, following revelations by former President Robert Mugabe that the country could not account for $15 billion realised from the sale of the gems.

Moyo said Zanu PF was likely to repeat its plunder of State resources in this year’s election, adding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s business trip to China last week was also part of the ruling party’s mission to shop for campaign material.

“In 2013, Zanu PF used diamond revenues and State funds to buy and ship campaign regalia from DRC and China worth over $70 million,” Moyo wrote on Monday.

“ED’s (Mnangagwa’s) $2,3m China trip was to cover up use of State funds to buy and ship from China 15 million T-shirts, 15 million caps and two million cloth wrappers for Junta PF’s campaign! Zacc [Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]!”

Moyo’s assertions came after Zanu PF national commissar Engelbert Rugeje told party supporters in Gwanda last week that the party had bought 15 million T-shirts, 15 million caps and two million cloth wrappers and that some of the material was already in the country.

But Zanu PF spokesperson and acting Information minister Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday dismissed the former Tsholotsho North legislator’s statements.

“I don’t know about that. He knows better,” he said.

The opposition has always accused Zanu PF of abusing State resources to fund its activities, a charge the ruling party dismissed as unfounded, although Zacc is currently investigating cases of abuse of State resources by the ruling party.

MDC-T Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube yesterday said Moyo’s disclosures had confirmed the opposition’s fears.

“This has been going on, even the diversion of Zimdef [Zimbabwe Manpower Development Funds] funds to fund Zanu PF, it is an example of the modus operandi,” he said.

“We are also aware of the opaqueness of the diamond mining sector and the bringing in of mining companies from countries such as China to partner the army, intelligence and police was always a way of making sure mining activities remained secretive.”

Like this: Like Loading...