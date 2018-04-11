Grobbelaar for Conifa World Cup?

FORMER Warriors and Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has reportedly agreed to be the goalkeepers’ coach and brand ambassador for Matabeleland Select team that is set to take part in the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (Conifa) Paddy Power World Football Cup in England from May 31 to June 9.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Conifa is an organisation that embodies states and regions that are not affiliated to Fifa.

Matabeleland Football Confederacy, a group headed by Busani Sibindi, has affiliated to Conifa and is responsible for organising the Matabeleland Select team’s trip to London.

Conifa Africa director Justin Walley is in the country and confirmed he has been in contact with Grobbelaar, who has agreed to meet up with the Matabeleland Select team in London.

“We had a very honest and transparent conversation and he was very happy to come on board and be our goalkeepers’ coach in London and also to be our brand ambassador. We are delighted because that is a fantastic addition to our team,” Walley said.

The legendary Zimbabwean goalkeeper, who played for Highlanders locally, is now based in Canada.

Sibindi said they have 35 players training in preparation for Conifa World Football Cup but would not release the names of the players, as some are still negotiating with their clubs.

Paddy Power, the sponsors of the tournament were also in the country on Monday.

The Conifa World Football Cup will feature 16 teams that include Matabeleland Select, Abkhazia, Bawara, Cascadia, Ellan Vannin, Felvidek, Kabylia, Northern Cyprus, Padania, Panjab, Székely Land, Tamil Eelam, Tibet, Tuvalu, United Koreans in Japan and Western Amenia.

According to the tournament’s website, sponsors Paddy Power is a Global online betting giant who have set their sights on global success of the rather unpopular event to be held in London ahead of the Fifa World Cup to be held in Russia in June.

Like this: Like Loading...