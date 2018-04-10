Chigama, Mutamba talk about their new books

Beaven Tapureta Bookshelf

In the nook of 2018 publications, there are two books, one of poetry and the other a biography, which are very recent but have had different instant impacts on the readers which compelled Bookshelf to poke the minds that created them and kindly ask for some post-launch feedback.

Batsirai Chigama, popular within spoken word art circles, made us curious when she determinedly launched her poetry collection “Gather The Children” on March 2 in Harare, just two days before Shepherd Mutamba, a journalist, released his follow-up biography of music legend Oliver Mtukudzi titled “Tuku Backstage: Second Edition”. The first edition came in 2015.

Chigama’s book reminded many people about another spoken word artist Cythia Marangwanda who in 2014 also crossed over to the written form with her gripping novella “Shards”. And one literary critic Tanaka Chidora rightfully links the power in Chigama’s anthology with her passion in spoken word, the same observation that could be made if one reads “Shards”.

Now a month after Chigama and Mutamba published their books, a look at the progress made so far is interesting, more so from the authors’ perspectives.

The reader attitude which “Gather The Children” is enjoying widely contrasts with what “Tuku Backstage” has so far met in the public arena. But readers, just like the authors, are entitled to their own views.

In a brief chat with Bookshelf, Chigama said she is happy with the book’s demand which has seen her couriering copies to readers in South Africa, Mozambique, Netherlands and US.

And she is making sure that more readers outside Zimbabwe will be easily accessing the book on the virtual book market, Amazon.

“I am impressed by the number of books I have sold now. Within the week those outside Zimbabwe will be able to buy the book via Amazon.

“The idea is to publish a book and get it out and I am doing exactly that. It hasn’t been easy but it’s working,” said Chigama whose poetry is also given another life in animated videos done by Tafadzwa Tarumbwa, two of which were shown at the book launch.

Asked if all this promising success of her anthology will ever influence her to retire from spoken word art and concentrate on writing, Chigama said she has chosen to follow her own natural path.

“I feel people should do what they are comfortable with. I am not sure if I transitioned well from spoken word to page poetry but I wanted to try.

“And I am sure I will get to a certain age where performance may not be practical but for now I will do all I can whilst I can,” she said.

Batsirai Chigama

Mutamba, on the other side, is battling it out with some readers who are disapproving his book. In biography writing, these mixed feelings from readers are common especially when the subject is a popular person.

For example, so much good and bad was said when “Petal Thoughts” (2008), a short biography of the late celebrated writer Yvonne Vera, written by her mother Ericah Gwetai, was published.

Despite the accusations that have confronted him, such as that he is ‘being driven by sour grapes and writing falsehoods’, Mutamba told Bookshelf that the shallow understanding of biography writing is still a problem in Zimbabwe and this can only be solved if more biographies are written and published.

However, he said the 2nd Edition has so far progressed well than the first one.

“The book is more successful than the first one because it is comprehensive and covers the fundamentals of biography writing without fear or favour but just plain truth.

“The impact of the book has been humbling to me. The second book was targeted at a niche market of avid readers and their feedback directly to me has been phenomenal,” said the journalist and former publicist of Tuku.

Just as Chigama has spread wings internationally with her anthology, Mutamba has managed to reach out to readers in foreign countries.

“An agent in South Africa is distributing the book to selected booksellers in England, Canada and Australia which are international spots where Tuku is most popular,” he said.