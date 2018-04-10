Chinomona condemns child marriages

Victor Maposa Mash East Correspondent

Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Mutoko North legislator Cde Mabel Chinomona (pictured above) last week urged Government to put in place measures to eliminate the twin evils of child marriages and violence against women.

Addressing guests at the launch of the Provincial Women’s Day held in Mutoko on Friday last week, Cde Chinomona said child marriages and domestic violence cases were on the rise, particularly in rural areas. “I have noticed with concern that issues of child marriages are not addressed adequately, especially in rural areas,” she said. “Girls as young as 16 or below are being married and parents are doing nothing about that.

“The community must work with Government, guardians and parents, even headmen and chiefs must rise and protect our girls from child marriages.”

In addition to urging women to participate in politics, she implored them to support each other.

“Women must support each other, especially in areas of politics,” said Cde Chino- mona.

“The new dispensation under President Mnangagwa advocates for the inclusion of women in key positions in Government, but we can only achieve this if we remain united and stop pulling each other down. Only that will see more women legislators and ministers in our nation.”

Cde Chinomona urged women to undergo cervical cancer screening. Speaking at the same occasion, Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs David Musabayana said men needed to shy away from violence against women.

“Government, under President ED Mnangagwa, has made significant strides in empowering women,” he said.

“One scholar said if you empower a woman, you have empowered a nation. Our Government has even allowed pregnant women to receive free treatment as a way of recognising them.”

Cde Musabayana encouraged women to register to vote and to exercise the right wisely by voting for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.