JUST IN: 21 000 women screened for cancer

First lady and Angels of Hope Foundation founder Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa greets Apostolic Faith Mission Holy Ghost church members during her cancer screening programme in Beatrice today.-Picture by Memory Mangombe

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

Over 21 000 women have undergone cervical and breast cancer screening since February following a partnership between First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa and the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Amai Mnangagwa started the national cancer awareness campaign after engaging the ministry which saw her getting screened for cervical and breast cancer at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as a way of motivating women to do the same.

Members of the National Apostolic Faith Mission of Holy Ghost church today heeded the call by the First Lady to undergo cervical and breast cancer screening when they invited her to attend their Passover gathering in Beatrice.

More to follow…