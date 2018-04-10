JUST IN: Made grilled over key GMB appointment

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
Former Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Dr Joseph Made was today grilled over the appointment of Mr Rockie Mutenha Grain Marketing Board general manager when two other candidates who had scored higher marks.
The committee on Agriculture, chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya MP Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF) took Dr Made to task why he disregarded GMB board recommendations to appoint former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe official, Dr Millicent Mombeshora or Mr David Mashingaidze who had scored higher marks during interviews.
GMB board members led by Mr Charles Chikaura had indicated that former minister Made had directed that they appointed Mr Mutenha.
In response, Dr Made said he had to appoint Mr Mutenha after there was pressure and anxiety on the need to have a substantive head at the parastatal.
He denied arm-twisting the board to appoint Mr Mutenha ahead of other candidates.
More to follow…