Kasukuwere Put On His Bulletproof Vest, Fled To Blue Roof Without Informing Us: Moyo Reveals More Details

Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere

Former G40 mastermind Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed that his G40 compatriot Saviour Kasukuwere left him stranded when he fled to former president Robert Mugabe’s Blue Roof Mansion on the night of the military takeover.

Moyo described how the two families were attacked by armed soldiers, who he alleges were Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers. The two had to call former first lady Grace Mugabe, crying out for her to save them.

In an interview with The Standard, Moyo said,

I did not hide at President Mugabe’s house in the morning of November 15, 2017, when the coup happened. My family and I were with Cde Kasukuwere and his family when his house came under heavy gunfire from Chiwenga’s soldiers.

During that gunfire, I got a call from Amai Dr Grace Mugabe, who knew that my family and I had joined the Kasukuweres earlier in the night and she was checking on us after receiving reports of army shootings at Dr Ignatius Chombo’s house.

When I answered the call, I told her we were under attack, asked for help to rescue the families, especially the children, who were in indescribable disbelief and shock that Chiwenga had sent soldiers to kill them.

Amai Mugabe could hear the heavy and continuous sound of gunfire as I spoke to her and she too became shocked beyond description before hanging up the call. Some five or so minutes later, she called again and asked me how many we were in the Kasukuwere house.

I told her that Cde Kasukuwere was with his wife and three children while I was with my wife and four children making a total of 11 of us.

Amai Mugabe called again after 10 or so minutes and by this time the gunfire had gone silent and she advised that two Landcruisers, one for each family, were on their way to take us to the Blue Roof, President Mugabe’s residence, where we could leave our terrified families.

When the first Landcruiser arrived, Cde Kasukuwere put on his bulletproof vest and went outside the house and was driven to the Blue Roof.

We waited for Cde Kasukuwere to come back to advise us what was going on outside as we did not know then that he had already gone alone to the Blue Roof but when he did not return, after a little, we all started getting out of the house one by one but fearing that the soldiers were still in the vicinity.

Then the second Landcruiser arrived and the 10 of us quickly jumped in and somehow managed to fit to our great surprise and relief.