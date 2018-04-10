More heads roll at NSSA

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has fired general manager Elizabeth Chitiga, 15 months before her contract expires.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Chitiga was axed last week alongside NSSA’s investments head David Makwara.

The sacking of the pair followed the exit of board chairman Robin Vela, who was axed a fortnight ago for not being ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe.

According to information at hand, Chitiga would be paid the remaining 15 months of her contract as well as other benefits she was entitled to.

Sources close to the development said Chitiga’s letter was signed off by acting board chairperson, Daphine Tomana.

“The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) will pay you the balance of your contract which is equivalent of 15 months’ salary and benefits and any other terminal benefits that would be due to you upon the expiry of the contract subject to deductions of any amount due to NSSA,” part of the letter gleaned by NewsDay read.

For Makwara, his termination letter was signed off by acting general manager, Emerson Mugwariri, who is also reportedly on the firing line.

Makwara was accused of underperforming during his probation.

However, insiders said Makwara wrote back to Mugwariri, arguing he could only be fired after failing an evaluation exercise.

NSSA spokesperson, Tendai Mutseyekwa said he was unaware of the developments.

“Hi, I am not aware of that,” was all he could say in a short text message.

Chitiga was appointed general manager in August 2016 on a three-year performance-related contract with the mandate to deliver benefits to pensioners.

