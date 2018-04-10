2 000 CVs for Zanu PF Mash East province

AT least 2 000 Zanu PF aspiring parliamentary and council candidates in Mashonaland East province submitted their CVs to contest the party’s primary elections to be held on May 5.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Addressing members during a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) at the party offices in Marondera on Sunday, provincial chairman Joel Biggie Matiza said about 2 000 people submitted their CVs and revealed that Goromonzi South and Mudzi North had the highest number of aspiring MPs in the province.

“We received about 2 000 CVs and we are done in verifying them. No CV was dropped and we will take them to the national headquarters tomorrow (Monday) as per procedure.

The final results will be communicated soon. This does not mean people should go and campaign. The time shall come. Let us be patient and follow procedures,” he said.

According to Matiza, 13 aspiring candidates submitted CVs to contest the Goromonzi South constituency while 11 others were eyeing the Mudzi North seat.

Other constituencies that recorded highest numbers of CVs submitted included Maramba Pfungwe (11), Mudzi West (10), Murewa West (10),Mutoko South (9) and Chikomba East (9).

Mudzi South constituency recorded the least number of CVs with only sitting legislator-cum-lawyer Jonathan Samkange battling with longtime foe Eric Navaya.

Speaking at the same meeting, provincial party “godfather” Sydney Sekeramayi said every member should mobilise for massive support.

“At this juncture each one of you is now a commissar, go out there and mobilise massively. We want to win with a big margin so that the opposition will not have any base to argue or contest the outcome,” he said.

