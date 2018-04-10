Ntouba rejects payment

CAMEROONIAN Christian Ntouba (pictured) has stuck to his guns on his decision to quit Dynamos despite having been paid his dues in full by the club, which he has since returned.

BY HENRY MHARA

It emerged yesterday that Ntouba had returned the money that was deposited into his One Money account, a NetOne facility, insisting that his relationship with the Harare giants was over.

Reliable sources yesterday told NewsDaySport that the striker had returned the NetOne sim-card that Dynamos gave him to access his salaries, allowances and signing on fees.

“He returned the sim-card to the Dynamos office on Thursday last week, the same day he submitted a letter to terminate his contract with the club. He was accompanied by his manager (Gilbert Sengwe) and a fellow player who acted as a witness. He is just fed up with all the drama that has been happening and wants out,” a source said.

NetOne on Sunday held a press conference to announce that they had, on behalf of Dynamos, cleared the $16 000 debt the club owed Ntouba.

The mobile network provider said they had paid Ntouba $18 125 this year, to cover his signing on fees, and outstanding allowances from last season.

However, the source claimed that only $9 000 was deposited into the account from January to the time the sim-card was returned.

“His salaries from January to March were up-to-date and he had no problems with that. The other money that had been deposited into the account was $5 100, which they said was signing on fees. He returned all that, and that is on record. Dynamos office actually signed for it (simcard), and confirmed the available balance of $9 000. If ever there was any other money deposited into the account, it was after Thursday,” another source said.

Ntouba, who signed a two-year contract last year, wrote to Dynamos on Thursday demanding to be released from his contract, accusing the club of failing to honour it.

He was at the club offices again the following day, asking for a clearance letter, which he did not receive.

Dynamos president Keni Mubaiwa confirmed that Ntouba had returned the money.

“He returned the sim-card, but it had money in it so the bottom line is that he was paid his money. I will not comment further because NetOne is now handling that issue,” Mubaiwa said.

Sengwe refused to comment.

NetOne are Dynamos’ principal sponsors, and responsible for the players’ salaries and signing on fees, as well as paying for other related expenses.

The salaries and signing on fees are processed directly into the players’ One Money accounts, a NetOne mobile money platform.

