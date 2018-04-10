Chinogurei’s studio breathes life into the ‘ghetto’

LOCAL arts player Chino Promotions director, Richard Chinogurei, has urged promoters in the arts and culture sector to create platforms for untapped talent in high-density suburbs to showcase their skills.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Chinogurei said while financial constraints were affecting producers, who have had to streamline their activities, his recently established studio in Mufakose will offer free recordings to help budding artistes.

“People do not recognise the vast talent that we have in Zimbabwe, particularly in the high-density suburbs and a lot of this talent is wasted because no one lends a hand to assist them, especially considering that they can hardly meet their basic needs, let alone recording expenses,” he said.

“As a way of giving back to the community and uplifting of untapped talent, we have set up a studio to assist the talented, but financially challenged upcoming artistes in Mufakose to record their music for free.”

Last Friday, Chinogurei, in partnership with Mhunaraunda Environment EduTainment, conducted a talent search for upcoming artistes across genres at Rutendo Hall in Mufakose.

The ultimate winner of the show, Tafadzwa Tute, a dancehall artiste, hailed Chino Promotions for the initiative.

“I am very happy to be the overall winner of this show. Words alone are not enough to express my gratitude to Chino Promotions,” he enthused.

“We do not have the opportunity to perform, even at small events like pasa pasa, so this is something big for me.”

The winners of the talent search walked away with several prizes that included exclusive recording packages that will include marketing and distribution, as well as striking some collaboration deals with established artistes.

Mhunaraunda Environment EduTainment director for Mufakose, Lucius Norman Jesnawo, hailed the partnership with Chino Promotions, saying artistes were important in the development of community, as mouthpieces to educate on issues that might affect society.

