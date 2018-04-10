Madinda lauds Sibanda, Chuma

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu has heaped praise on his goalkeeper Arield Sibanda, following a good defensive record by the team which has seen the Bulawayo giants concede just one goal in five Castle lager Premier Soccer League matches.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Ndlovu also lauded goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma.

Highlanders beat Nichrut 1-0 at Barbourfields on Sunday.

Bosso have won four of their five matches having played a goalless draw against Triangle at BF and winning twice at home and twice away to keep abreast with Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum at the top.

“It is a plus for us that we are not conceding. It shows that there is something good that we are doing in our goalkeeping department. It shows that (Tembo) Chuma is doing a very a good job with Ariel. This is the same goalkeeper who was playing last season but he was in and out at times. He has gained confidence and helps us play from the back. This is the reason we are keeping Ariel in the team because we want manage the ball well and he is helping us do that,” Ndlovu said.

But despite the good run, Ndlovu has stuck to his guns about his project of bringing back exciting football at Highlanders and is modest about gunning for the championship.

He said the club’s followers might have their wishes but he will not be swayed by the fans to derail from his objective and set-out targets.

“Football is a business and it is normal that our fans would believe we are going for the big one but if we go by the fans’ belief then we are not going to achieve our goals. We have a set target that we want to achieve as a club and we are going by that. We are happy that we are giving something to our supporters, but one thing I am happy about is that we are managing to bring people to the stadium, we are playing attractive football and we believe in ourselves,” he said.

Bosso are also creating a lot of chances but the conversion rate is low.

Ndlovu said he was not worried about that at the moment.

