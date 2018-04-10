MDC-T Mat’land leaders jockey for posts

MDC-T leaders in Matabeleland have started jockeying for senior party posts including the deputy president’s post which fell vacant following the expulsion of Thokozani Khupe.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Khupe was last month expelled from the opposition party alongside organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe and party spokesperson Obert Gutu on allegations of refusing to recognise the appointment of Nelson Chamisa as substantive MDC-T leader.

Former MDC-T national chairperson Lovemore Moyo also stepped down at the same time, saying he could not be associated with a party that was “violent, tribalistic and violates its constitution with impunity”.

The development has created four vacant posts within the party’s top structures, with Matabeleland region being the worst affected.

So far, the party’s Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Sibanda and Chamisa’s close associate, Bekithemba Mpofu, have emerged as front runners for the deputy-president’s post.

At the weekend, Sibanda’s supporters were seen distributing his campaign posters and flyers ahead of Chamisa’s rally at the White City Stadium.

But Sibanda yesterday distanced himself from the posters, saying “The decision [choosing VP] lies with the president. It’s a prerogative of president Chamisa and we stand guided by him.”

Sibanda’s sympathisers’ campaign wish list dubbed “2018 winning Team” has got Elias Mudzuri as the other MDC-T deputy president, Morgan Komichi as national chairman, Amos Chibaya (national organising secretary) Lazwi Sibanda (deputy national organising secretary), Thabitha Khumalo (national spokesperson) and James Maridadi (deputy national spokesperson).

