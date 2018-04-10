Errant kombi driver jailed 2 years, gets life ban

A 26-YEAR-OLD errant Harare commuter omnibus driver has been jailed two years and banned from driving for the rest of his life for contravening road traffic rules by driving towards oncoming traffic.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Rekter Gurure of Glen View will serve the whole two-year term and had his class two driver’s licence cancelled.

In passing sentence, magistrate Barbara Mateko said the offence deserved a deterrent sentence given the kombi drivers’ propensity to wilfully contravene road rules, putting other motorists’ lives at risk.

“Commuter omnibus drivers have of late developed a knack for disrespecting traffic rules, giving him a community service will trivialise the offence and a custodial sentence will deter other would-be-offenders that disrespecting traffic laws will earn them custodial sentences,” she said.

The court heard that on January 8 this year at around 11am, Gurure was stopped by traffic police after they found him driving against oncoming traffic along Bank Street, leading to his arrest.

Isheunesu Mhiti appeared for the State.