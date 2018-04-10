Region Five golf tourney roars to life

THE 24th edition of the Region Five Golf Championship roars to life today at Chapman golf club and is running up to Friday.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

This year’s tournament has attracted leading male amateur golfers from most of the other Region 5 countries that include Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe.

According to the format of the tournament, which was adopted two years ago, the participating nations will battle it out in an 18-hole pre-qualifying round before they move to the tournament proper.

Zimbabwe Golf Association secretary general Lazarus Clever appealed for support from the golf-loving public.

“We are appealing to the nation to come and support the Zimbabwean team; we should use the home advantage to outclass our opponents. Preparations have been perfect and I’m happy with what Chapman Golf Club have done in preparation of this event. They have invested a lot of money in it. The players have also shown us that they have what it takes to win this year’s event,” Clever said.

The Zimbabwe team, which was selected based on the order of merit, comprises of captain David Amm, Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa, Tafara Mpofu, Thompson Masiya, Rashid Mohammed, Tatenda Makunde, Promise Sumbureiro and Conrad Makoto.

Zimbabwe will be banking on home advantage as they seek to upstage continental giants South Africa, who have consistently dominated the tournament since its inception.

