‘Kwinji’ calls for re-establishment of national league

The Zimbabwe senior women’s team coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda is calling for the re-establishment of the national league after seeing her team progress to the final round of the African Women’s Championship qualifiers over Namibia on Sunday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Sibanda emphasized on the need of a national league which would help to prepare players for tougher international competitions.

Her players struggled for match fitness when they played Namibia even though they went on to win their second leg qualifier 2-0.

“There is really nothing going on the women’s football and am sure everyone knows that. Our physical and match fitness is at zero. So it is really difficult for the players to perform to the best of their abilities,” she said.

Zimbabwe managed to sail past Namibia earning a ticket to final round of qualifiers where they will take on Zambia.

“After the match with Namibia, we need to prepare and try to keep the team together. Our intention is to grind results from the onset of this tournament. I would like my players to stay in camp as we prepare for Zambia. If we want to reach Ghana we have to put in a lot in our preparations and a functional league would have helped us a lot.”