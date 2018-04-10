Seed Co donates rugby kits to Hartmann House, St Georges’

RUGBY’S longtime partner Seed Co yesterday donated kits to Hartmann House School U14 and St Georges’ High School U16 rugby teams ahead of their tour to South Africa.

Hartmann House U14 coach Edmard Njazi, was delighted with the gesture which he said will boost the boys morale ahead of the Northlands Winter Festival in Durban South Africa,

BY GARISH PHIRI

“This new kit will boost the young boys’ confidence since they will be looking smart. We use these competitions to prepare for the coming season. There will be more than 20 top South African Teams that will be participating and this is the first time getting partnership from Seed co and we hope for a longer lasting relationship,” he said.

The Saints U16 team is going to take part at the St Benedict’s Tournament in Johannesburg South Africa and coach Maxwell Madziva promised good results.

“We are leaving tomorrow (today) and I feel that my squad is well-prepared because we have been training twice a day the past week. We are all geared up to participate in this tournament . This is a very special group and I know they can make it since they have been together from the time they were 14-year-olds”, he said.

The Seed Co representative, Marjorie Mutemererwa emphasized the importance of developing sport at such a young age. “It is all about developing sports, we sponsored the U20 and we did their kit and in terms of developing sports we are now looking at schools. These two schools are credible and they are doing the country proud. It is important as co-operate to step in where assistance is needed and we can help were we can,” she said.

Sables coach Peter de Villiers who was guest of honour encouraged both teams to fly the Zimbabwe flag high as they play in these tournaments.