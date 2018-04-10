Businessman loses gun to thieves

TWO suspected robbers, who allegedly robbed Mutare businessman, Boniface Nyamanhindi, of his pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, appeared in court last week where they were remanded in custody to today.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Nyamanhindi is a music promoter and director of Mandisa Night Club.

The accused, Victor Musanjeya and Takudzwa Chinyanga, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Mutare magistrate Perseverence Makala.

The court heard that on April 1 this year, the accused broke into Nyamanhindi’s vehicle parked at his business premises and stole a loaded 9mm Beretta pistol.

Police later used a CCTV video footage recorded at the scene to arrest the accused.

The pistol was allegedly recovered at Courtyald Theatre in Mutare.