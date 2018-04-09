‘Chamisa heading no where’ – Jabulani Sibanda dissociate self from MDC-T

Jabulani Sibanda and Nelson Chamisa

Former war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda has dissociated himself from being part of the MDC-T after pictures of him and the MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa at his house (Sibanda) went viral on social media.

Chamisa visited Sibanda at his home in Bulawayo during his visit to the city for an MDC Alliance rally.

“Zimbabweans, I am surprised to see my photos with Chamisa all over the social media. If thus MDC operates there are heading no way I was surprised to see him and his delegates at my house, little did I know that their mission is to portray me as one of them. I couldn’t chase them away, All that they said didn’t make sense on me.

“I have taken a sabbatical on politics, MDC please don’t use my name you could have told me that you were taking my photos for your political mileage I know where I belong. I disassociate myself to whatever story is attached to my Photos,” Sibanda said.