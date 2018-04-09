‘Zanu-PF spent $70M on regalia from China, DRC for 2013 polls’ – Moyo

Moyo Jonathan – The vanquished Professor

Exiled former cabinet minister and Generation 40 (G40) Faction kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed that his former party, Zanu-PF spent $70 million on regalia for the 2013 Elections.

Moyo claimed that the regalia was sourced from China and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Moyo also urged the voters to just accept the regalia and vote out Zanu-PF in the 2018 harmonised elections.

Speaking on Twitter, Moyo said,

In 2013 ZanuPF used diamond revenues and State funds to buy and ship campaign regalia from DRC and China worth over $70m. ED’s $2,3m China trip was to cover up use of State funds to buy & ship from China 15m t-shirts, 15m caps and 2m cloth wrappers for JuntaPF’s campaign! ZACC. General Rugeje, the #JuntaPF Commissar, says his party will unveil its 2018 election manifesto on 14 April with this “HURUYADZO” REGALIA: #15million t/shirts

#15million caps &

#2million wrappers for women. #Shsh…just take the #Regalia & #VoteThemOut!

This comes after Zanu-PF revealed that it was going to launch its new regalia on the 14th of April 2018. Zanu-PF political commissar, Lieutenant-General (retired) Engelbert Rugeje said,

As for regalia, we have 15 million T-shirts, 15 million caps and some of them have already arrived. We also have two million wrappers (Zambias) for women. This year we want every party member to get at least three caps and three T-shirts. We want to paint the country with our regalia such that out of every three people you meet, two will be in Zanu-PF party regalia.

Source: Pindula

