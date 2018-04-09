Uproar over Chamisa-Jabulani Sibanda hand-shake

Jabulani Sibanda and Chamisa

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa visited former Zimbabwe National Liberation War veterans Association (ZNLWVA) leader Jabulani Sibanda at his Nkulumane residency in Bulawayo.

However, the visit seems to have stirred emotions with some applauding Chamisa for extending an olive branch and reaching out to Sibanda. Others have been less charitable and have accused Chamisa of hypocrisy.

They alleged that Chamisa and the opposition had previously accused Sibanda of spearheading violence against them in the past which was perpetrated by the war veterans. They further said that Chamisa and his party should not then white-wash Sibanda because it was expedient.

Chamisa’s presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka wrote on his Facebook page,

Meeting with former Zimbabwe National War Veterans chairman Jabulani Sibanda at his home in Nkulumane on Saturday. In this election, JB’s war cry is “Chamisa chete chete.”

Here is how others on social media reacted to the visit:

