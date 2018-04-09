JUST IN: Botswana’s President Masisi arrives

Vice President Kembo Mohadi welcomes Botswana’s new President Mokgweetsi Masisi(left), who is on a working visit to Zimbabwe, at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Botswana President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi arrived in the country this afternoon on a working visit and is currently meeting with President Mnangagwa.

He was met at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo, Harare Metropolitan Minister, Miriam Chikukwa, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye, several diplomats and senior Government officials.

More to follow…