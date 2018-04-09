JUST IN: Botswana’s President Masisi arrives

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Botswana President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi arrived in the country this afternoon on a working visit and is currently meeting with President Mnangagwa.
He was met at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo, Harare Metropolitan Minister, Miriam Chikukwa, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye, several diplomats and senior Government officials.
More to follow…