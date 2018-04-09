JUST IN: EU envoy meets President

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The European Union is ready to work with the new Zimbabwe Government in implementing political and economic policies for the development of the country.

This was said by visiting EU International Development Commissioner Mr Neven Mimica after meeting President Mnangagwa at Munhumutapa offices today.

Mr Mimica is the first high ranking EU official to visit the country since 2009.

“We discussed at the highest political level after 2009 but this only demonstrates that EU would like to be a reliable partner of Zimbabwe in the process of this historic political and democratic transition,” Mr Mimica said.

