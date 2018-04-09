Top EU official meets Mnangagwa

The European Union (EU) has moved a step further in its efforts to re-engage with Zimbabwe and the upcoming electoral process will be an essential step to legitimise the reform processes taking place in Zimbabwe.

This was said by EU International Cooperation and Development Commissioner Mr Neven Mimica after a meeting he held with President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Monday morning.

Mr Mimica is the first high ranking EU official to visit Zimbabwe in as many years, a clear indication that the EU is now forging ahead with re-engagement efforts.

Mr Mimica and his delegation met President Mnangagwa at Munhumutapa in a closed door meeting that lasted close to an hour.

Emerging from the meeting Mr Mimica affirmed the EU’s willingness to engage constructively with the new administration.

He hailed President Mnangagwa’s un-relentless efforts to implement some political and economic reforms aimed at bringing Zimbabwe back on track, adding the EU bloc is willing to assist Zimbabwe in its re-engagement efforts with international organisations.

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the meeting was very fruitful and centred on political, economic and humanitarian development relations, with the EU bloc openly expressing their contentment with efforts being implemented by the new government.

Commissioner Mimica also revealed that a team from the EU bloc will be coming to Zimbabwe soon.

President Mnangagwa has since indicated that the United Nations and the EU are welcome to observe the elections to be held this year.

Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, Special Advisor to the President Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa and the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and other senior government officials attended the meeting. – ZBC

Like this: Like Loading...