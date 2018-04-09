Big-guns quizzed over US$15bn

Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, former ministers Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, Dr Ignatius Chombo, Didymus Mutasa, Walter Chidhakwa, former CIO Director General and Minister Happyton Bonyongwe, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development Munesuishe Munodawafa, Professor Francis Gudyanga, among others, are appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy hearing which seeks to get to the bottom of the alleged disappearance of US$15 billion diamonds revenue.

However, Minister Mpofu has been excused from the hearing following his letter to the Speaker in which he requested that the Chairperson of the Portfolio committee Mr Temba Mliswa cannot quiz him on the matter at hand as he is conflicted.

Mliswa excused Minister Mpofu saying his complaint was being looked into by the Speaker and thereafter a way forward would be reached.

More details to follow…

