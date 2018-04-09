Chamisa poised for State House

THE MDC Alliance rally held at White City Stadium at the weekend left everyone convinced that the party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa is firmly on the road to State House. Bulawayo was painted red.

By Pardon Maguta,Our Reader

The thousands that gathered in the stadium and its surroundings confounded all. They came to the rally voluntarily, not by force, coercion, threat or jambanja.

MDC Alliance critics and sceptics were left licking their wounds. Prophets of doom scurried for cover as the Chamisa “bullet train” smashed into the White City Stadium.

The importance of the big attendance at the rally cannot be underestimated.

First of all, people came in large numbers in spite of the political tug-of-war between Thokozani Khupe and Chamisa on who is the true leader of MDC-T.

Second, despite Zanu PF rising its campaign tempo on primary elections on the same day, people defied and ignored it to attend the MDC Alliance rally.

Now, this development emphatically means the MDC Alliance and Chamisa, its presidential candidate, has unparalleled and supreme support and command in Bulawayo province and its vicinity.

The MDC Alliance is the only news in Bulawayo. Definitely, they will cruise to victory. The question is how big will the margin be and not that are they going to win.

As Zanu PF structures gather rust and dust in Bulawayo, the MDC Alliance is no doubt rejuvenated and poised for victory.

Bulawayo has sent a strong and powerful statement to Zanu PF.

The numbers turning up to MDC Alliance rallies are enough proof and evidence that nothing, and completely nothing, can stop them from winning the Presidency and the lion’s share of both council and parliamentary seats.

Of course, they need not be complacent. There is need to watch out on Zanu PF’s rigging machinery. The rigging will not be overt, so the opposition must work 24/7 to combat it.

Some elements bent on aiding Zanu PF to victory for selfish reasons will always be available, but that must not scare the opposition.

It is not over until it is completely over. The MDC Alliance must keep piling pressure on Zanu PF until it buckles and breaks. After this year’s harmonised polls, there must be no Zanu PF to talk about.

Like this: Like Loading...