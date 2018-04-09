Bosso beat stubborn Nichrut

Highlanders’s unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League continued, when they beat newboys, Nichrut at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Highlanders . . . (0) 1

Nichrut . . . . . . . . . 0

Godfrey Makaruse scored the solitary goal that made the difference, when he nodded home from a Brian Banda free-kick in the 53rd minute.

Goalkeeper, Tafadzwa Jabangwe was to blame for the soft goal, which he could have easily saved.

Nichrut were an organised unit defensively, frustrating attacking Highlanders in the first half.

Highlanders midfielder, Nigel Makumbe displayed some fancy footwork, but his brilliance was more often punctuated by a lot of selfishness.

Adrian Silla was superb in defensive midfield, where he thwarted Nichrut’s raids with ease.

Nichrut created some chances, which could have seen them walk away with maximum points, but Highlanders goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda was the toast of the day with brilliant saves.

Five minutes after the break, Sibanda made a classic save from a Bravie Sibanda shot from outside the penalty box.

Highlanders gaffer, Madinda Ndlovu (pictured) said his charges dominated the game, but were not clinical upfront.

“We dominated play and controlled the proceedings, but we were taking too long to shoot. We failed to wrap up the game in the first half. I didn’t expect us to score from a set-piece, but it has become norm that we are getting our goals from these set-pieces and that is a plus for my players,” he said.

His opposite, John Nyikadzino said his goalkeeper could have done better to save the goal.

“The goalkeeper slept on duty. We got quite a number of chances, but we were not composed upfront. We lost due to a lapse in concentration, but congratulations to Highlanders,” he said.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Phiri, H Moyo, C Siamalonga, P Muduhwa, A Silla, G Makaruse (N Sianchali 83′), B Banda, O Zibande (B Ncube 83′), N Makumbe, G Nyoni

Nichrut: T Jabangwe, G Bhero, N Moyo, D Boriwondo, A Nhongo, F Vimisayi, S Sithole, B Sibanda (N Mupinduki 72′), T Hapazari (A Kanchwachwa 73′), K Sibanda (V Moyo 50′), E Mwinga

