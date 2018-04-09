Mhere revels in Tuku collabo

GOSPEL musician, Mathias Mhere has described his collaboration with music superstar, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi as a dream come true, as he had always desired to work with then global icon.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mhere told NewsDay Life & Style ahead of the launch of his new album, Panogara Nyasha, on April 20 that he collaborated with Tuku on the track Porofita, based on the biblical story of the prophet Ezekiel in the valley of dry bones.

“We are launching the album on April 20 at 7 Arts Theatre from 6pm to 10pm. It features mdara Tuku on the song Porofita, which talks about Ezekiel’s prophecy to the dry bones,” he said.

“I enjoyed working with mdara Tuku on the album because it has always been my dream to do a collabo with him. He inspires me a lot.”

Mhere said he also featured fellow gospel musicians Kudzi Nyakudya, Bethen Pasinawako and Olinda Marowa on yet another track, Matables, which celebrates how God transformed lives.

The album also has the tracks Sarafina, Munhu Kuvanhu and Bhuku.

The sensational gospel musician, who lost one of his backing vocalists Millicent Silas last week, expressed hope that the new nine-track album will find takers among his fans and other gospel music lovers.

“The album has a new feel and beat, which makes it unique from our previous works. It has a video for the title-track which was directed by Willard Slimaz Magombedze,” he said.

“We have done our part. We did our best, now it’s up to the fans to give it value. We hope they will fall in love with it. It’s laden with grace.”

