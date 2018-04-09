Prisoner released on Presidential amnesty back in custody

A 25-YEAR-OLD Lupane serial thief, who was recently freed from jail through amnesty, has been arraigned before the courts on fresh counts of unlawful entry, theft and assault.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Mthandazo Dube of New Stands in Lupane last week appeared before magistrate Ndumo Masuku on allegations of assaulting Maria Sibanda (30) on April 2, a charge he pleaded guilty to.

The court heard that on April 2, Sibanda arrived home from Lupane Business Centre at night and found her main door open. As she entered the house, she met Dube, who was in the passage carrying a torch.

She confronted Dube, who slapped her once and stormed out of the house.

On the same night, Dube broke into Taphela Dube’s house and found her asleep. Taphela heard some footsteps in her bedroom and screamed, as she switched on the lights.

Dube later stole a pair of shoes belonging to Eliphas Moyo, leading to his arrest the following day at Lupane Centre .

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow to answer to other counts of unlawful entry and theft charges.

Dube had just been released following his sentence on similar charges.