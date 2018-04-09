Mahachi rekindles campaign to bring Dangote to invest in Zim

ZANU PF Hatfield parliamentary aspirant and businesswoman, Josey Mahachi, has rekindled her campaign to bring Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, to invest in Zimbabwe following a false start last year amid reports that former President Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet ministers had frustrated the Nigerian businessman by demanding bribes.

by Elias Mambo

Sources close to the developments said Mahachi had relaunched a fresh bid to lure back Dangote following the change of political leadership in November last year, which saw Mugabe succeeded by his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“As we speak, Dangote’s team is expected in the country today (Monday),” the source said, adding that “a team of engineers and geologists will be in the country for the next 10 days.”

The source also said Dangote’s team wanted to finalise coal mining and cement-manufacturing deals before year end.

The development comes as Mahachi has submitted her curriculum vitae to be considered to contest in Zanu PF primary elections scheduled for May 5.

Sources said the television personality had lined up several multi-billion-dollar investment deals with large conglomerates in and outside Africa.

Last year, she reportedly brought several prominent businessmen to the country, but the deals collapsed due to bureaucratic bungling and alleged bribe demands.

In an interview yesterday, Mahachi said: “I am now doing my things quietly because every time we make an announcement, some people block us.”

“There are lots of challenges, but we are working flat out to resolve any problems. As for my candidature … yes, it is true I submitted my CV and I am waiting for the Zanu PF response.”

In 2015, Dangote made headlines when he visited the country to scout for possible investment. He has interests in cement manufacturing, energy, mining and agriculture.

