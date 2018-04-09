Sadc thespians for Zim theatre camp

TEN theatre practitioners from different Sadc countries will converge for the second edition of the intensive 10-day Southern Africa Theatre Development camp programme scheduled for Harare from April 30 to May 9.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Organised by local arts organisation, Savanna Trust, the programme is premised on the need to empower young mid-career stage practitioners, who are at the periphery of theatre making in their countries.

Savanna Trust’s programmes officer, Nyasha Chagonda said the selection process of participants from Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe was now in progress.

“The majority of young people from the Sadc region have limited opportunities for quality theatre training and collaboration. The Southern Africa Theatre Development camp, therefore, provides an opportunity for these young professionals to enhance their skills and develop networks for collaboration within the region,” she said.

Chagonda said the programme will cover scriptwriting, theatre directing, acting, arts entrepreneurship and management.

She said the 10 selected participants will undergo an intensive script development, directing, acting, arts management and marketing programme and at the end of the 10 days, the participants will present a short performance created at the workshop for invited guests.

Savannah Trust is the patron of the Protest Arts International Festival, a three-day affair focused on bringing together artistes from around the world, who are committed to the promotion of freedom of expression, respect for human rights and advocate for a just society.

Under the leadership of Daniel Maphosa, the trust has used different art platforms such as theatre in contributing to human rights and governance discourses in the country.

