Mbweti gifts FC Platinum

FC PLATINUM continued with their winning ways crafting success over Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Ascot stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Chapungu . . . . . . . . 0

FC Platinum . . . (0) 2

Gift Mbweti and Ali Sadiki were both on target for the champions.

Sadiki gave FC Platinum the impetus when he scored in the 64th minute from a curling cross by Jameson Mukombwe.

Substitute Mbweti thwarted any potential for the hosts to come back by grabbing a second goal for FC Platinum after he was picked out by Rodwell Chinyengetere before rounding off Chapungu goalkeeper, Talbert Shumba to role the ball into an empty net.

FC Platinum stand-in coach, Lizwe Sweswe was on cloud nine after his side’s second half display.

“During half time, I told the guys to change play and play the passing game,” he said. “They dominated the first half, but football is all about scoring, which is what we did and we carried the day. Possession is nothing, goals count more than possession.”

His counterpart, Tendai Chikuni bemoaned the lack of the cutting edge.

“It is the same way we played against Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend. We controlled the game, but we failed to convert. Tactically, we dominated the first half, but FC Platinum used the few chances they got in the second half. We had more chances than them but we lost. It is disheartening and our conversion rate leaves a lot to be desired. We conceded soft goals as a result of poor defending, now we wait and see how we play our next games,” he said.

The airmen had a number of chances, but failed to utilise them.

Veteran striker, Phillip Marufu almost gave the hosts a consolation, but his effort hit the upright.

Muchingami Moenda also produced a sterling first half performance but he too failed to score and so did Allen Tavariswa.

FC Platinum’s Cameroonian import, Albert Eonde, almost scored in the referee’s optional but his effort from just outside the box hit the side net.

Teams

Chapungu FC: Shumba T, Mativenga C, Bota R, Mbavirira B, Kwaramba C, Muchingami M, Khumbuyani T (Mavuto M, 58′), Muzanenhamo E, Tavarwisa A, Marufu P, Chihowa B (Sahondo B, 71′)

FC Platinum: Tizayi F, Mukombwe J, Bello G, Moyo K, Moyo L, Madzongwe K, Chinyengetere R (Tigere N 87′), Madhanhanga F, Dube M( Mbweti, G 52′), Eonde A, Sadiki A (Sibanda C, 87′)

