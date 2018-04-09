Mighty Warriors go through

THE Zimbabwe senior women’s football team earned their ticket to the final round of African Women’s Championships when they beat the Brave Gladiators of Namibia at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Zimbabwe . . . . (0) 2

Namibia . . . . . . . . 0

Zimbabwe won 4-0 on aggregate

Emmaculate Msipa’s 74th minute wonder goal as well as Mavis Chirandu’s 85th minute and gave Zimbabwe the important win, which sees them set a date with rivals Zambia in the next round.

The Mighty Warriors coach, Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda was delighted with the victory.

“It was a difficult game because of the competition that Namibia was bringing into the game. We managed to eliminate their best player (Zenatha Coleman) as we assigned Lynett Mutokuto who’s brilliantly at marking. Despite not having a functional women’s league, we managed to work with what we had and managed to win”, she said.

Namibia’s coach, Bryan Isaacs was satisfied with his team’s performance although they failed to proceed to the next round,

“I want to first congratulate Zimbabwe for proceeding to the next round of this competition and the good performance. When we came here we had a plan because we were trailing 2-0. We created a lot of chances, but we failed to convert them. Zimbabwe got their chances and converted them. My team performed well in both games since there is no women’s league in Namibia. Overall, my team’s performance was excellent just that we couldn’t covert our chances,” he said.

Teams

Zimbabwe: C DZingai N Ncube S Makoto N Majika L Mutokuto T Mandaza E Msipa M Nyaumwe M Chirandu (S Nyama 85th minute) B Kabwe (F Muzongondi 63th minute) E Jeke (M Mafuire 86th minute)

Namibia: M Matheus U Kasaona E Amukwaya L Mulunga L kututa M Ngoda (M Hikuam 59tyh minute) E Naris V Kotjipati (A Shikusho 78th minute (E Fredrick) T Adams A Twelikodjela Z Coleman