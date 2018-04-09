Zanu PF rubbishes candidates’ disqualification

ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has rubbished allegations that provincial leaders had unilaterally disqualified some of the candidates who submitted their CV’s to contest the party’s primary elections, saying such decisions were only made by the national directorate.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Ziyambi was responding to concerns raised on Saturday that the province was screening CVs for those seen as potential threats in the party’s primary elections.

Ziyambi said no member was disqualified, all they were doing was screening them to see if all candidates met the prerequisite criterion.

“We didn’t shut out anyone, as a province, we were tasked by the national directorate to see if the CVs submitted meet the required prerequisites and give comments for the directorate consideration. It must be noted that even if the member did not meet the requirements it is not for us to disqualify them we just put comments for the national directorate to consider or not,” Ziyambi said.

He said it was very unfortunate that some of the party members were not familiar with Zanu PF’s rules and regulations regarding primary elections.

Ziyambi said politburo member, Prisca Mupfumira’s Makonde senatorial post went uncontested after no other female party member submitted nominations for the post which was reserved for women candidates.

But a disgruntled party member, who declined to be named, insisted that the selection process was fraught with irregularities.

“Those provincial guys are busy removing CVs for those that they perceive as potential threats in the constituency they applied for … why didn’t they bring members from other provinces to oversee the process like the previous elections?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Provincial Affairs minister Webster Shamu, is reportedly eyeing the Chegutu senatorial post after he surrendered his Chegutu East seat to provincial youth leader, Vengai Musengi.

