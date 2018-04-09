Three Monarch workers charged with theft of scrap aluminium

THREE workers at Monarch Steel Company in Bulawayo are in trouble after they allegedly stole scrap material worth $85 from their employer.

BY SILAS NKALA

Charles Gwetshwayo (39) of Mzilikazi in Bulawayo, Sinikiwe Ngwenya (41) and Menenhle Sibanda (25) both of Old Lobengula denied the theft charge when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Gladmore Mushove last week. They were remanded out of custody to April 13 for continuation of trial.

The court was told that on February 16 this year, the accused, who worked as casual workers, were tasked to clean the warehouse, where they allegedly later stole 15 pieces of aluminium and threw them over the fence with the intention to collect them later after work.

They were arrested while collecting their alleged loot after hours.