Wenyasha serves ‘taste of glory’

RISING worship musician, Nyasha Chingono, popularly known as Wenyasha in gospel music circles, brought the house down, as he sang his heart out during his Taste of Glory DVD live recording held at Theatre in the Park on Saturday night.

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

The Theatre in the Park auditorium was packed, with the car park full, as the musician attracted both the young and the old to share the taste of glory as the journalist-turned-musician demonstrated that he was a force to reckon with on stage.

With the involvement of some the most trending names on the local gospel music circuit — Takesure Zamar Ncube, Janet Manyowa, Psalmist Josh Kay, Trust Ngwenya, Ellard Cherai, Allen Njenje and Bongani Mhlabi — the recording was a virtually divine experience.

Psalmist Josh Kay had people off their seats early in the programme, and when Bongani took over the microphone, leading people into intense moments of worship, the stage was set.

The icing on the cake was served when Wenyasha did a duet with Takesure of Poreswa, off his 2016 album, Mbiri Kuna Jesu.

The title, Taste of Glory, was culled from the biblical story in Exodus, where Moses implored God to show him his glory.

Wenyasha’s music, which is a fusion of Afro-jazz, traditional and worship music, has found many takers among his growing legion of fans keen for a new sound in gospel music.

His debut album, Mbiri Kuna Jesu, which was well-received on the market, had several songs topping the charts on local radio stations.

“We are living in an era where music followers are captivated by visuals and it is to that end that I have decided to do it in a better way through a live recording, which I can say allows for intimacy as I get to interact, with people,” Chingono told NewsDay Life & Style ahead of the live recording.

A graduate of Midlands State University in 2014, Wenyasha had a short stint with the Daily News before picking up the microphone in 2015.

He released the single, Musadzokere Kumashure, featuring Takesure.

Like this: Like Loading...