Zim fall in Poland

THE Zimbabwe Davis Cup team missed an opportunity to progress to the Euro/Africa Zone Group I promotion play-offs after falling 4-1 in a Group II second round tie that concluded in Sopot Poland yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The two teams were locked at 1-1 after the singles rubbers on Saturday after Zimbabwe’s top player Benjamin Lock accounted for Polish number two Michal Prysiezny in straight sets.

Lock won 7-5 7-5, while Takanyi Garanganga crumbled 6-2 6-2 to highly ranked, Jamil Majchrzak.

Poland assumed control of the tie yesterday morning when the doubles pair of Lukasz Kubot and Marcin Matkowski beat Lock and Garanganga in the doubles rubber to take a 2-1 lead.

Lock needed to win the fourth rubber against Majchrzak to keep Zimbabwe in the tie but lost 6-3 6-2, handing the hosts victory with a rubber to spare.

Zimbabwe coach, Gwinyai Tongoona then decided to give young Mark Chigaazira a run in the dead rubber and he lost 6-3 6-4 to Poland number three Daniel Michalski.

Zimbabwe retains its place in Group II for yet another years and will start over with a first round match in July.