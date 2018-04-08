Bosso look to extend fine run

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS head into Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon in their clash against new boys, Nichrut with confidence after edging Dynamos on Easter Monday.

Technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu however, said they would not be taking the new boys lightly, adding at the Premiership level all teams are equal.

A huge crowd is expected this afternoon at Emagumeni as fans will be hoping the team continues where it left on Monday.

Ndlovu said they are taking each game as it comes adding there is no special treatment for any team.

He said despite having played Nichrut during pre-season they are not taking many lessons from that game.

“I said it before that we are not taking what we saw during pre-season that seriously because we don’t know if that is how a team will play during competitive matches as approaches change. Maybe we have a slight advantage that we played them but they also have the same advantage. At the moment we are moving with our game plan and strategies that we train and if we employ plan A and it fails we move to plan B or plan C until we get the results,” said Ndlovu.

Bosso are yet to taste defeat this season having won three of their past four games while drawing the other. The Bulawayo-side will be eager to ensure they continue on the same path and once again, striker of the moment, Ozias “Ozizi” Sibanda is expected to lead the strike force after scoring three games in two matches.

He scored the solitary goal in the Battle of Zimbabwe highlighting his prowess upfront after his brace had sunk Herentals in their first away match.

Some fans had written off Ozizi after he had been offloaded at Highlanders and he moved to Botswana before being snapped up by Chicken Inn, where he struggled and was also let go.

Khathazile said he had not focused on Ozizi’s previous struggles but was more concerned about how he performs under his tutelage.

“Ozias is not young, he is 24, 25 and he has seen it all so he knows what is expected of him and we are giving the players a chance to express themselves within set parameters and our job is just to manage the talent. When we signed (Newman) Sianchali, Ozizi was in the team already so the pressure was already there and so he came off the bench he knew the task that lay ahead of him,” he said.

After coming in as a substitute during the Dynamos match, Nigel Makumbe could make the start alongside Gabriel Nyoni and Godfrey Makaruse on the wing with impressive Brian Banda also getting the nod ahead of Adrian Silla while workhorse Ben Musaka will also make the cut.

The back four is unlikely to change with Peter Mudhuwa and Tendai Ndlovu playing as centre back while captain Honest Moyo will be on the left and McClive Phiri starting on the right.

While defender, Charlton Siamalonga has recovered from injury, Khathazile indicated he is unlikely to tamper with the back four as they have been impressive thus far, adding there won’t be unnecessary changes.

Nichrut have proved they are no pushovers and have just lost one game against log leaders, Ngezi Platinum while they have beaten Mutare City while they held Shabanie Mine and Chicken Inn.

Led by veteran coach, John Nyikadzino, the Shurugwi side has held their own, having recruited several experienced players such as defender David Boriwondo, Bruno Madanire, Farai Vimisayi, Nigel Mupinduki and Nkosilathi Moyo, among others.

Nichrut could however, seek to frustrate Highlanders at home and are likely to come out seeking a draw instead of a win and will sit back and defend while Highlanders know that to impress their insatiable fans they have to collect maximum points at home.

In other matches today, Caps United takes on new boys Herentals at the National Sports Stadium while Shabanie Mine face Mutare City.

Fixtures

Today: Caps United v Herentals (National Sports), Shabanie Mine v Mutare City (Maglas), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot), Highlanders v Nichrut

(Barbourfields).

