Amazing Grace: Should we continue the ridicule?

THIS sermon is about Grace. I mean Grace Mugabe, the former First Lady. She needs a lot of grace. And I repeat for the umpteenth time, Operation Restore Legacy remains an unfinished project. Operation Restore Legacy should have included a session on counselling because clearly, Grace is failing to handle.

The Holy Book warned us of wives like Grace. The book of Proverbs, written by King Solomon contains lots of warnings about such wives. King Solomon knew what he was writing about because he took for himself many ungodly wives who must have inspired many of his proverbs.

Just a few verses will help put things into perspective. Proverbs 21 vs 19 says: “It is better to live in a desert land than with a quarrelsome and fretful woman” while Proverbs 12 vs 4 says: “An excellent wife is the crown of her husband, but she who brings shame is like rottenness in his bones.” Proverbs 14 vs 1 is even more explicit — “The wisest of women builds her house, but folly with her own hands tears it down.”

Dear congregants, kwanzi neBook Dzvene, zvirinani kuti Gushungo vagare mudesert than kugara naGrace. Grace has brought rottenness in Gushungo’s bones and she continues, with her own hands, to tear down her house. These statements may seem a bit harsh, but when you think about what the quarrelsome and cantankerous Grace has done to the legacy of her husband, you say Solomon aiwoneswa muzvokwadi.

Over the last few weeks, Grace has been saying and doing amazing things. She is indeed an amazing Grace. Sekuru vangu Matope (May his soul rest in peace) would say “apa panenge patoita mentari chaiyo.”

Dear congregants, it’s really that bad and it’s likely to get worse. Seeing that things are deteriorating fast, we need to ask our sober selves — should we continue ridiculing Grace? Should we be sympathetic? Should we be sorry? Should we forgive her? Should we continue saying tsvatu waro?

Look dear congregants, Grace is just 53 years old and her husband is 94. She is bound to have lots of insecurities because at the back of her mind, she thinks time is running out.

From 1996 when Grace left her first husband Stanley Goreraza and got married to former President Mugabe, she has not known any other life than being the First Lady. She was pampered like a queen. She was driven around surrounded by many bodyguards. She flew out of Zimbabwe whenever she wanted and she went for those never-ending shopping sprees whenever she felt like it.

It got worse when she made the fatal decision to join politics. She became so powerful that whatever she said became the ZANU-PF resolution. Vanhu vakamhanyiswa naGrace kwete zvekutamba. She got drunk with power and became over ambitious. Grace kwakutoda kutitonga? Ahhh? Kikikikikiki!

I am laughing now, but back then it was not a laughing matter. Some in ZANU-PF, including quite a number who are still in ZANU-PF today, actually believed that Grace could become a Vice-President and eventually become the President of this country.

That is how much power Grace had. But then in politics they call it delegated power and those familiar with real politics will tell you that delegated power rakafanana nekuita pilot wendege yemashanga. Unowa sedamba. Unfortunately, Grace forgot these lessons on delegated power. Kutozvimba musoro wena. Imi vanhu allow me to rewind a bit so that you get my point when I say, Grace akanga azvimba musoro.

“I moved to stop the issue of youths being expelled from the party and demanded that we deal with the head of factionalism. A snake is better dealt with by crushing the head,” ranted a visibly angry Grace before singing Sulumani Chimbetu’s hit song “Batai Munhu.”

She continued: “His head must be crushed. I have said I will personally make sure disciplinary procedures are followed to deal with Mnangagwa even if everyone in the party is scared. I will not be intimidated.”

Those watching on television were stunned. Nhai Mwari mai ava dzarasa here? Why, why, why? But Grace was not finished.

“He (President Mnangagwa) wanted to wrest power from the President in 1980 claiming there was a plot to have him assassinated by Rhodesians just after the elections. He advised the President to leave the country but it was Samora (Machel, late Mozambican leader) who told Mugabe to return home. He hates the President,” Grace claimed. I am very sure that President Mnangagwa was really hurt by these foolish accusations. Grace anozivei nezvaiitika in 1980? Someone had shoved those silly accusations into her shallow mind.

Just when right-thinking Zimbabweans thought they had heard enough, Grace continued the foolish circus.

“I am so good at what I do, I can say it myself. Give me the job and I will do it very well because I am good. I can do a great job.

“There is nothing wrong because we will be following in Mnangagwa’s footsteps. He left a constituency (Chirumanzu-Zibagwe) to his wife. So I have said to the President you can also leave me in charge. You can also give me your position. We will just be copying from Mnangagwa,” Grace said with no shame whatsoever.

Grace kuda kuita nyika mahumbwe. You know dear congregants, there is nothing wrong with hallucinating but the problem starts when one starts believing the hallucinations. And do you know why Grace was now believing her hallucinations?

She was speaking all this nonsense at what some unashamed men of God had decided to call “Super Sunday Rally” at Rufaro Stadium. As she spoke, these supposed men of God and grown up men and women cheered her. Kumera zenze Grace.

In addition, as Grace hallucinated, four Zanu PF executives in Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo and Masvingo had endorsed calls for President Mnangagwa and his allies to be booted out of the party on allegations of fanning factionalism and plotting the downfall of the former President. Aitadza nei Grace kumhanya mushini? And worse, the former President zete zvavo. Kana kutsiura marujata. Iye ndiye karamata, kunoti teshe pamusoro pepfumo. Iwe Gire unobaiwa mhani. Hokoyo navaChiwenga neboyz dzeuniform, of course minus vaChihuri. The rest of what went on to transpire is history.

Now back to my issue — after all this, what do you expect Grace to do? She got drunk with borrowed power and that power was suddenly taken away from her. Suddenly, Grace is discovering that she is nothing. A nobody in the scheme of things. She is bound to get some short circuit upstairs.

What is even worse is that Grace was fooled by Professor Jonathan Moyo who really has nothing to lose. When the going got tough, Prof Moyo just skipped the country, but Grace can’t do that. She has businesses and properties to protect.

Now in a bid to protect her businesses and properties, Grace is resorting to lying in the vain hope of getting some sympathy from the generality of the populace. She is making all sorts of allegations about thieves breaking into her house, having her laptops stolen and so on, but no one is on her side.

Grace is now trying to play victim, but Zimbabweans are saying, “we have been your victims for far too long.”

Zimbabweans are mocking Grace shouting “Unopenga! Unopenga!” imitating the way she used to shout at people during those interface rallies.

In Philippians 4 vs 3; Paul appeals to the believers in Philippi who knew Euodia and Syntyche, saying; “Yes, and I ask you, my true companion, help these women.”

As your Bishop I appeal to you, let’s help Grace. Kupenga kwese is just a simple cry for help.

Bishop is out!