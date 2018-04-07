Singing the blues

ZPC Kariba …..0

Dynamos …… 0

IRATE Dynamos fans yesterday warned coach Lloyd Mutasa that he was skating on thin ice after their side put up another lifeless performance in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League basement clash at Nyamhunga.

The Blue Army sang Mutasa Paumire Pakawoma (Mutasa you are in danger) as their team huffed and puffed with little reward.

Dynamos are winless in five matches, they haven’t scored in three consecutive games and this draw saw them pick up their second point of the season. This is the worst start by the former champions since the inception of the Premier League 26 years ago.

DeMbare have become so ordinary, it’s a mockery that the number 13 jersey which legendary former skipper Memory Mucherahowa wore back in the golden 1990s is now being worn by an out of sorts player like Kuda Kumwala.

So poor were Dynamos that their first shot on target came from second half substitute Tawanda Macheke whose weak header was easily collected by ZPC Kariba keeper Takabva Mawaya 13 minutes from full time. In fact DeMbare could have lost this one had skipper Ocean Mushure not cleared from the line in a goal mouth melee in the 70th minute or had ZPC Kariba striker Moses Demera not missed a free header five minutes from time.

Nonetheless Dynamos coach Mutasa still found some positives.

“It’s a worrisome situation that we find ourselves in but at least we got a point away from home,” he said.

How the mighty have fallen! “At least the boys managed to keep a clean sheet for the first time this season but I must admit scoring has become a problem. “But you can see an element of confidence amongst the boys. Football is always a pressure game but we have this feeling that it was a point gained,” added the DeMbare gaffer.

Dynamos are yet to win in Kariba since 2015, all their three visits have ended in draws.

In 2015 it ended 1-1, the following season it was 0-0.

Last season Denver Mukamba rescued DeMbare who earned a 1-1 draw.

Equally troubled is ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi whom reports say could be fired this week.

Just like DeMbare the well-financed Kauya Katuruturu are also winless and are bottom of the log.

Sources last night revealed that Tamirepi, who is suing Yadah Stars over unpaid wages, could be replaced by either Rahman Gumbo or Rodwell Dhlakama as early as Tuesday.

However, the embattled coach thinks it’s still early days.

“I am very disappointed because I thought we should have won this game. We controlled the game but failed to convert. But all the same, no pressure at all, it’s still early to talk about relegation, the team will come right,” he said.

Teams:

ZPC Kariba: T. Mawaya, B. Zuberi (T. Ranthokoane 51), M. Kunyarimwe, S. Appiah, I. Nekati, T. Munyanduri, C. Muleya, G. Mangani, M. Demera, S. Gorogodyo (T. Chamboko 37), T. Nyamandwe (L. Vundla 84)

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, B. Moyo, O. Mushure, G. Mukambi, J. Tigere, J. Marufu, O. Mwerahari, C. Kapupurika (T. Macheke 62), V. Kadonzvo (P. Mtasa 79), Q. Kangadze, R. Manuvire (K. Kumwala 72)