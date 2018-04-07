Government partners Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft HQ

The government has partnered software giant, Microsoft Corporation to drive the digital transformation of the country’s education sector in line with global trends and the demands of the new curriculum.

Speaking at a training workshop of senior managers in his ministry by Microsoft Corporation officials, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Mavima said information technology remains a global enabler to socio-economic transformation, hence the need for the country to roll out massive ICT programmes starting with basic education.

Microsoft Corporation Regional Manager for Education Industry in Sub Saharan Africa, Warren la Fleur applauded the ministry’s ICT vision, saying it will accelerate the country’s development through creation of modern skills.

Through this programme, the government is hoping to develop localised digital curriculum content, adopt an ICT policy, ensure electrification and computerisation of schools and develop relevant infrastructure including connectivity.

