Clash of the strugglers

DYNAMOS captain, Ocean Mushure (pictured) says Lloyd Mutasa has the full backing of the squad ahead of their basement sides’ clash with ZPC Kariba today, with pressure mounting on the coach following an abysmal start to the season.

BY HENRY MHARA

Ocean Mushure

The Harare giants have picked just one point from a possible 12 in their opening matches of the campaign, form that has left the club’s supporters hugely divided on the source of their team’s problems.

Mushure thinks that its only Mutasa who can guide them out of the current quagmire.

“We have not been playing well, and we know we should improve. It’s unfortunate that the blame always go to the coach when results are like this. Everyone should take responsibility. We should all take the blame,” he said.

One section believes that Mutasa, who was handed the reigns two seasons ago and guided the team to a second place finish last year, is not the right man. He should be relieved of his duties.

The other group, the hawkish one, believes the problem lies elsewhere. They blame the club’s top hierarchy, in particular president Keni Mubaiwa, for all the chaos that has been stalking Dynamos since the start of the season.

It is the nature of the team’s displays though, especially in their last match, a 1-0 home defeat to Highlanders on Easter Monday, that led some to suggestions that Mutasa had lost the backing of the dressing room.

Dynamos are at winless ZPC Kariba this afternoon. Failure to pick up maximum points could have unimaginable consequences.

“It will be a tough fixture, just like all the other games that we have played so far, but we have to grind a result. We can’t have one point from five matches, it’s unacceptable. We need to improve,” Mushure said.

There have been rumours of disunity in the Dynamos camp, with reports suggesting widening cracks between senior players and the juniors.

Mutasa appeared to prefer the juniors ahead of the seniors after they impressed in winning the preseason ZNA Charities Trophy. The seniors refused to play as they were on strike.

On their return, the combinations have failed to click.

“Its just speculation, there is nothing like that. We are together, the relationship is good. We are working hard as a group and very soon we will be over this bad patch,” Mushure said.

Dynamos’ struggles have also coincided with a shocking dip in form for the revered skipper, but he is far from being worried.

“Every player, even the best in the world, goes through such a period. I’m working on that and things will get back to normal.”

Top striker, Christian Ntouba will once again miss a match for the team. He didn’t travel to Kariba, as he was still sorting out his work permit, as they seem to have smoked the peace pipe.

Their hosts today, ZPC Kariba, are in a similar fix, if not worse.

They have lost four times and have not scored a single goal.

ZPC Kariba’s opening match was a walkover defeat result to FC Platinum after they failed to pitch up at the venue.

“It is business as usual,” coach, Godfrey Tamirepi said yesterday, when asked how the preparations have gone ahead of the match.

“Our biggest let-down has been our finishing. In terms of trying to reduce the deficit, there has been a great improvement in that area. We ‘lost’ 3-0 to FC Platinum in the first match, lost 2-0 to Black Rhinos and then 1-0 to Herentals and Triangle. So we have been putting more emphasis on our finishing. We urge our supporters to come in their numbers, we will not disappoint them (again),” he said.

