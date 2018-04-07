ZOU students dump books for pageant

THE ramp is set for the inaugural Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) Midlands regional campus Mr and Miss ZOU pageant on tonight at Midlands Hotel in Gweru.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

A bevy of 11 beauties and eight hunks will battle for the coveted crown at the pageant, which is a brainchild of ZOU’s Midlands Regional Campus Students’ Representative Council.

Tonight’s top three winners in each category will book tickets to represent their regional campus at this year’s Miss ZOU national pageant competition set for August in Chinhoyi.

Midlands’s regional campus SRC president, Phillip Kay Naiti urged ZOU students to take part in extracurricular activities to try and do away with the notion that the university was only for the elderly.

“We are more than ready to shock Harare regional campus, who dominated the national pageant last year providing Miss ZOU, the first princess and Miss Personality respectively, while at Midlands regional campus, we only had Privilege Masvanhise as the second princess,” he said.

Midlands regional campus SRC secretary for sports and entertainment, Cynthia Goya urged students from other institutions to come and support the event.

“This pageant is not only limited to ZOU students as students from other institutions can attend for $2 upon producing their identification cards, while those without IDs will pay $3. VIP tickets are selling for $5 and refreshments will be available at standard price,” she said.

Miss ZOU started as a pilot project during the 2016 Vice-Chancellor’s Tournament in Bulawayo and grew in stature in 2017 during the same tournament with the introduction of the Miss ZOU national on being on the Vice Chancellor’s Tournament calendar.

The university authorities, through the Centre for Student Management, have endorsed Miss ZOU pageant to become an annual event.

Apart from the modelling extravaganza, the audience will be entertained by dancehall sensation, Legion, famed for his hit track Tinodhakwa Here Boys Dzangu?

Like this: Like Loading...