MDC-T leadership crisis a big blow to voters

MDC-T leader, Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy to the reign of the opposition MDC-T is a case of daring to dream for most, if not all people affiliated to the party.

By Lawrence Tichaona Mangenje,Our Reader

The death of the party’s founder Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14 this year had seemingly put the final nail on the coffin of the party, but Chamisa’s timely intervention somewhat resuscitated the party’s lost mojo.

However, to anyone affiliated to the opposition party, the leadership catfight is a major blow to their chances of prevailing in the much anticipated harmonised elections slated for later this year.

Chamisa’s ascendancy to the presidency, coupled by deputy president Thokazani Khupe’s well-documented outcry that it was unconstitutional, is actually a more popular topic than the party’s election manifesto.

The leadership question within the party has marred it with confusion, with Khupe’s writing to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, informing the electoral governing body that she is representing the party, perhaps the peak of the confusion.

Chamisa’s recent claim that Khupe’s walk away from the party is “not a split” is by far the most hilarious comment made by a politician in 2018.

Of course, it is a split, and just like Welshman Ncube’s solo run in the 2008 plebiscite, it might negatively affect their chances of romping to victory.

Chamisa’s claim to SABC News that the party is united, is a claim that only he believes, it is much easier to believe in the existence of Santa Claus, than to believe the MDC-T is a united political party.

The reality on the ground is that there are two separate MDC-Ts fighting to use the name in the upcoming elections, and the fact that the battle has reached legal grounds is the worst nightmare for anyone hoping that the party attains electability.

One might even be tempted to suggest that Khupe’s aim now is no longer to win an a presidential election, but to make sure Chamisa doesn’t win one.

Their rivals in the election race will most likely capitalise on their inhouse squabbles if they are not solved in time.

As Khupe remains defiant on the legitimacy of her faction, it also remains to be seen whether she will eventually succumb to pressure, but one thing for sure is the Chamisa-led camp will definitely lose precious time dealing with Khupe, time they would have wisely devoted to campaigning for elections.

