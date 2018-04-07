It never rains but pours for Andy Muridzo

THE trial of musician, Andrew Kudzai Ngwenya popularly known as Andy Muridzo, who is accused of negligent driving after he was involved in an accident, while driving without a licence, started yesterday at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Ngwenya pleaded not guilty to the charges when appeared before magistrate, Barbara Mateko.

In denying the allegations, the musician told the court that he was authorised to drive a motor vehicle, as he had a learner’s licence.

Ngwenya accused the complainant, Innocent Chadyiwa of being in the wrong, as he allegedly sped in a bid to beat an amber traffic light.

The first witness to testify, Debra Muhombe, whose Nissan Sylphy vehicle, was damaged on the front right bumper due to the impact, told the court that Ngwenya was at fault. Magistrate, Mateko postponed the matter to April 19.

Allegations are that on February 25 around 6pm, Ngwenya was driving a Mercedes Benz along Sam Nujoma Street due south and was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The court heard that Ngwenya was driving in a lane meant for cars turning right, but he did not turn and drove straight ahead against a red traffic light.

At the intersection, Ngwenya collided with Chadyiwa, who was driving along Josiah Tongogara Avenue due west.

His car veered to the right and hit Muhonde’s car that had stopped, taking heed of the red traffic light, causing the car to move backwards and it rammed into Kenneth Dzviti’s car that was directly behind.

Ngwenya then sped off against the flow of traffic along Sam Nujoma and did not stop, ascertain the extent of the damage nor report the accident to the police within 24 hours as required by the law.

Damages sustained by the vehicles vary from minor to extensive and no one was injured. Further investigations established that Ngwenya did not have a valid driver’s licence.

According to the State, Ngwenya was negligent by proceeding against a red traffic light, speeding, failing to keep a proper look out or act reasonably when collision seemed imminent and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Isheunesu Mhiti appeared for the State.

