Zim pin hopes on Lock, Garanganga

THE Zimbabwe Davis Cup has opted to use just two of the senior players, Benjamin Lock and Takanyi Garanganga (pictured) when they take on Poland in a Euro/Africa Zone Group II tie in Sopot Poland this afternoon.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Zimbabwe took a five man delegation led by non-playing captain, Gwinyai Tongoona, Lock, Garanganga, youngster, Mark Chigaazira and Mehluli Sibanda.

After yesterday’s draw the 490th ranked Garanganga will play the first rubber against the Polish number one Kamil Majchrzak, ranked 226 in the world.

Zimbabwe will be buoyed by the fact that Polish singles ace Hubert Hurkacz ranked 171st in the world did not enter the draw giving the country’s top player, Benjamin Lock a seemingly easy match-up against Michal Przysiezny who is ranked outside the top 1 000.

The plan for Zimbabwe is to go 2-0 up on the first day and then look for one more tie on the final day tomorrow.

“The ideal situation for us is to win the first two rubbers on Saturday and put pressure on Poland on the second day. We are not under pressure since we will remain in this group for the year, but we are still looking to win the tie,” Lock told NewsDaySport from Poland.

“I think Poland is a bit under pressure, playing us especially after we beat Turkey, which is why they have selected a strong squad. We, as a team, are confidant, we have prepared well for this tie and hopefully we will win,” he added

Poland are overwhelming favourites to take the doubles rubber since they boast of the world’s best doubles player in Lukasz Kubot.

In the absence of Courtney Lock, a doubles specialist for Zimbabwe, Garanganga will partner Benjamin in the doubles.

A win for Zimbabwe will see them progress to the Euro/Africa Zone Group I promotion play offs.

