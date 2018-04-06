New Political Party Blasts Mnangagwa, Chamisa

Bishop Emmanuel Moyana

Multi-People’s Democratic Party of Zimbabwe (MPDP) leader Emmanuel Moyana said President Emmerson Mnangagwa must deliver electoral reforms for the country to have free and fair elections.

The South African based clergyman also said unlike MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa ‘unrealistic’ utterances and promises, his party will deliver.

Said Moyana:

If Mnangagwa wants us to have a free and fair election, he should allow ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) to invite independent election observers from the Africa Union, SADC and the European Union bloc. The lack of those observers in previous elections has resulted in our elections not to be recognised internationally. We have not been able to give people what they want because the people want a credible election. Unfortunately, the Mnangagwa government has not given the nation time to participate in electoral reforms discussion openly.

More: 263Chat

