One Person Dies From Cholera In Harare

Harare City Council spokesperson Michael Chideme has confirmed that there has been one cholera death in Stoneridge, Harare.

Chideme said council will be deploying water tanks and setting up a tent to screen and treat those with cholera symptoms. Said Chideme:

Yes we can confirm that there has been one cholera death in Harare of a 46 year old man who passed on in Stoneridge. The City is making all efforts to ensure that all people who were in contact with him are checked and they are screen for cholera. We are also deploying water bowsers to Stoneridge and we are setting up an emergency tent so that people with symptoms of Cholera can present themselves for screening and treatment. We are not leaving any stone unturned in that area to make sure that the disease does not spread to other areas.

Four people died from a cholera outbreak which has affected the town of Chegutu in February. Cholera is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae. The cholera outbreak has been blamed on poor hygiene caused by inadequate water supplies.

Source: Pindula

Like this: Like Loading...